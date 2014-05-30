BRIEF-Anji Foodstuff to pay cash 1.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.25 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
May 30 A.G.Barr Plc :
* Supply chain investment/site rationalisation
* Intention to undergo a further phase of investment at its Milton Keynes facility
* It is anticipated that up to 27 new jobs will be created in Milton Keynes as a result of this transfer
* 4 million pound investment programme, including 2 million pounds of capital costs
* A.g. Barr's current in-house carton capacity is located at its Tredegar site in Wales and, subject to employee consultation, it is proposed to close this site at end of January 2015
* There are currently 67 employees at Tredegar factory who may be impacted by these proposals
* Company will do everything possible to support those affected throughout process
April 17 Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday that its vice president of global vehicle programs, who played a role in the company's self-driving car program, has left the company.