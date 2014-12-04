LONDON Dec 4 A.G.Barr Plc

* Revenue for 18 weeks to 30 November 2014 decreased marginally by 0.6%, on a like for like basis

* Year to date revenue, excluding orangina, has grown by 3.5% versus a total soft drinks market which increased by 0.4%

* Margins continue to be in line with our expectations.

* Remain confident of delivering our full year performance expectations