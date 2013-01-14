BRIEF-Tangrenshen Group's share trade to halt pending acquisition
* Says share trade to halt from June 5 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
LONDON Jan 14 A.G.Barr PLC : * Oft is extending the timetable for its decision on the merger with Britvic
* Awaiting a revised target decision date from the oft (expected to be in
February)
ISTANBUL, June 2 Turkish light vehicle sales fell 9 percent year-on-year in May, with passenger car sales down 11 percent and light commercial vehicle sales dipping 2 percent, the Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) said on Friday.