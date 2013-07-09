LONDON, July 9 British soft drinks maker Britvic
sounded less than enthusiastic about the prospect of
resurrecting a merger with smaller rival A.G. Barr after
the proposed deal was officially cleared by the competition
watchdog on Tuesday.
Irn Bru-maker A.G. Barr and Britvic, behind the Robinsons
and Tango brands, had agreed an all-share merger in November,
which lapsed in February when the Competition Commission
launched its investigation. The watchdog provisionally cleared
the deal in June before giving its official approval on Tuesday.
The delay gave Britvic time to step up further expansion
overseas into the United States, Spain and India and to unveil
its own self-help plan to cut costs, making proposed savings
from a merger less important.
"(Britvic's) performance has improved, the merger benefits
are materially less than they were and our share price is almost
twice the level it was. Britvic's prospects as a stand-alone
company are bright," Chairman Gerald Corbett said, echoing his
similar standpoint in June.
Shares in Britvic, which have risen 72 percent in a year,
were up almost 1 percent in early trading. Shares in Barr, up 24
percent on a year ago, fell 2 percent.
Corbett added that the firm "would obviously consider any
proposal tabled in the interests of shareholders", but the
group's less committal tone was in stark contrast to Barr's.
"The Board of A.G. Barr believes this is a significant
positive step and, in light of this, will actively reconsider a
potential merger with Britvic," it said in a statement, adding
it believed little had changed in terms of the attractiveness of
a merger for both parties.
Under the original terms, investors in Britvic would have
owned 63 percent of the combined group, while Barr shareholders
would have owned the rest.
Based on current market values, the two together would be
worth around 1.9 billion pounds, compared with 1.3 billion when
talks first emerged last year.