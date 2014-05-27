(Adds details)
LONDON May 27 Irn-Bru maker AG Barr
said increased marketing and promotions had helped drum up
demand for its drinks in its first quarter, sending revenues up
5.2 percent.
The firm, whose brands include Rubicon, Orangina and
Irn-Bru, the fizzy orange drink that outsells Coca-Cola in
Scotland, also said on Tuesday its Chairman, Ronnie Hanna, had
decided to retire from the board on Dec. 31, 2014.
Hanna has been on AG Barr's board for 11 years, serving five
as Chairman. John Nicolson, who joined the firm as a
Non-Executive Director in 2013, has been made deputy Chairman
and will replace Hanna on Dec 31, the firm said.
AG Barr said total revenue for the 15 weeks to May 11 had
risen 5.2 percent on a year ago, well ahead of market growth of
1.9 percent, and had been underpinned by rising volumes.
The company said margins were in line with its expectations
and it remained confident on its full-year targets.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)