May 1 Farm equipment maker Agco Corp said first-quarter earnings surged 50 percent on strong demand from a booming agricultural sector and raised its full-year profit forecast.

The maker of tractors and combine harvesters said on Tuesday that profit came to $120.2 million, or $1.21 per share in the quarter, compared with earnings of $80 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it now looks for full-year earnings of about $5.50 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $5.00.