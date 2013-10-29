BRIEF-Yum Brands says CEO Greg Creed's 2016 total compensation $15.4 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Greg Creed's 2016 total compensation $15.4 million versus $7.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oRi9BL) Further company coverage:
Oct 29 Agco Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, but left its full-year outlook unchanged, as weak sales of farm machinery in Europe continued to offset strong sales in North and South America.
The Duluth, Georgia-based maker of tractors, harvesters and other agricultural equipment, reported third-quarter net profit of $126.2 million, or $1.27 a share, up from $94.5 million, or 96 cents a share, last year.
Sales rose 7.9 percent to $2.5 billion.
* CEO Greg Creed's 2016 total compensation $15.4 million versus $7.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oRi9BL) Further company coverage:
ASUNCION, April 7 Paraguayan business groups are urging the country's Congress to abandon a proposal that would allow President Horacio Cartes to seek re-election, fearing popular outrage could jeopardize his administration's progress in attracting foreign investment.