PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 7
April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 31 Agco Corp reported higher quarterly earnings and raised its full-year forecast on Wednesday, citing strong sales of its tractors and harvesters to farmers in North and South America.
The company reported a second-quarter profit of $213.1 million, or $2.15 a share, up from $202.1 million, or $2.08 a share, a year before.
Agco, which makes tractors, combines and other equipment sold under the Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Valtra and Agco brand names, said sales rose 13.3 percent to $3 billion.
April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.