Oct 28 Agco Corp posted a lower
quarterly profit on Tuesday as growers around the globe, faced
with falling prices for farm commodities, purchased fewer
tractors and harvesters.
The company, which makes equipment sold under the
Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra brand names,
reported a third-quarter net profit of $65.0 million, or 69
cents a share, down from $125.2 million, or $1.27 a share,
during the comparable quarter last year.
Revenue fell 13 percent to $2.2 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the Duluth, Georgia-based
company to post a profit of 62 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)