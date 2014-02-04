Feb 4 Farm machinery maker Agco Corp reported a 36 percent increase in quarterly profit as strong sales in Europe offset weakness in South America.

The maker of tractors, harvesters and other agricultural equipment said net income attributable to the company and its units rose to $139.3 million, or $1.40 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $102.5 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 6 percent to $2.86 billion.