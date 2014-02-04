BRIEF-Uniti Group Inc announces launch of notes offering
* Uniti Group Inc says co and units are offering of approximately $200 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Farm machinery maker Agco Corp reported a 36 percent increase in quarterly profit as strong sales in Europe offset weakness in South America.
The maker of tractors, harvesters and other agricultural equipment said net income attributable to the company and its units rose to $139.3 million, or $1.40 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $102.5 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 6 percent to $2.86 billion.
BERLIN, April 24 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups that is seen as likely to seek to list later this year, reported that revenues jumped 71 percent in 2016 and said it would keep investing to drive future growth.