April 30 Agco Corp, the maker of Massey
Ferguson, Challenger Fendt and Valtra tractors, reported higher
first-quarter revenue and raised its full-year profit forecast,
boosted by strong demand in the Americas and higher margins.
Revenue rose 5.7 percent to $2.40 billion during the quarter
ended March, and were up about 8.4 percent excluding currency
impact.
The company raised its per-share earnings forecast for the
full year to $5.50-$5.70 from the $5.10-$5.35 it had estimated
in February.
Net income fell to $117.1 million, or $1.19 per share, from
$121.2 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.