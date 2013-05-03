BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
BRUSSELS May 3 AGEAS SA : * Says will include EUR 142 million net profit in its first-quarter results
related to Royal Park Investments and the call option on BNP Paribas shares
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp