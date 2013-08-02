BRIEF-Guangdong Shirongzhaoye to swing to profit in Q1 FY 2017
* Sees to swing to net profit at 6 million yuan to 10 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 34.7 million yuan year ago
BRUSSELS Aug 2 Belgian insurer Ageas will buy back 200 million euros ($264.67 million) worth of shares starting on Aug 12, it said in a statement released minutes before it announces its first-half results.
The company, which is the insurance operations left over from the break-up of Fortis in the 2008 financial crisis, said the buyback would run from Aug 12 this year until Aug 5 2014. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
LONDON, April 3 Pan-European bourse Euronext said it will use a Dutch unit of the Intercontinental Exchange to process its derivatives transactions after the purchase of its current clearing house collapsed.
LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - As the European Central Bank embarks on scaling back its extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy, capital markets professionals are looking beyond the imminent €20bn monthly reduction in bond-buying to a new environment without stimulus.