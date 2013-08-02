BRUSSELS Aug 2 Belgian insurer Ageas will buy back 200 million euros ($264.67 million) worth of shares starting on Aug 12, it said in a statement released minutes before it announces its first-half results.

The company, which is the insurance operations left over from the break-up of Fortis in the 2008 financial crisis, said the buyback would run from Aug 12 this year until Aug 5 2014. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)