Aug 19 Ageas has short-listed bidders for its Hong Kong life insurance business to firms including Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group and Fosun International Ltd, Bloomberg reported.

Ageas, whose Hong Kong insurance business could be valued at more than $1 billion, may pick a winner in about a month, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd, which controls Ageas' Chinese joint venture, and Anbang Insurance Group Co had expressed interest in Ageas' Hong Kong business, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1JqR2oU)

Ageas declined to comment while Fosun International and FWD Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Belgian insurance group had hired Morgan Stanley in July to help divest its Hong Kong insurance business. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)