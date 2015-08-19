Aug 19 Ageas has short-listed bidders
for its Hong Kong life insurance business to firms including
Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group and Fosun
International Ltd, Bloomberg reported.
Ageas, whose Hong Kong insurance business could be valued at
more than $1 billion, may pick a winner in about a month,
Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.
China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd, which controls Ageas'
Chinese joint venture, and Anbang Insurance Group Co had
expressed interest in Ageas' Hong Kong business, Bloomberg
reported. (bloom.bg/1JqR2oU)
Ageas declined to comment while Fosun International and FWD
Group could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Belgian insurance group had hired Morgan Stanley in July
to help divest its Hong Kong insurance business.
