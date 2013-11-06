(Adds details on insurance operations)

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 Belgian insurance group Ageas on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected result for its insurance operations in the third quarter, aided by a stronger-than-forecast performance in Belgium and Asia.

The company, which sells life insurance in Belgium under the brand AG Insurance, said that even though demand for its life insurance products in the country declined, it made better margins, improving its net result by 27 percent in the quarter.

The group, formerly the insurance arm of lender Fortis which was broken up at the height of the financial crisis, said low interest rates hurt demand as fewer customers sought to buy life insurance as a savings product.

Its non-life profits in Belgium grew by 1 percent as it had to strengthen its reserves following the introduction of a value-added tax on legal services.

In Asia the group boosted its life insurance profits by 37 percent, as it expanded its sales agent network in China and Thailand.

Traditionally a specialist in life insurance, Ageas announced a move towards non-life last year as a response to low interest rates and regulatory changes.

In Britain, where it sells car and home insurance for supermarket group Tesco, the group posted a decline in net profits, as competition in car insurance pushed down premiums.

Net insurance profit rose 14 percent to 168 million euros ($226.37 million) in the third quarter for the group as a whole versus 166 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by David Cowell and Jason Neely)