BRUSSELS Aug 2 Belgian insurer Ageas
said it would buy back 200 million euros ($264.7 million) of
shares after it made more profit in the first half than expected
as its increased focus on non-life insurance started to pay
dividends.
The company, which sells life insurance in Belgium under the
brand AG Insurance and car and fire insurance for the
supermarket group Tesco in Britain, said it would buy
back shares from Aug. 12 this year until Aug. 5 2014.
The group's first-half net profit from insurance rose 9
percent to 329 million euros, compared with 317 million expected
in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
Net profit grew by a third in its non-life division, which
includes car and household insurance, after a low level of home
insurance claims in its main market of Belgium and as it
benefited from strong results from partnerships in Asia and
Turkey.
Ageas, traditionally a specialist in life insurance,
announced a move towards non-life last year as a response to low
interest rates and regulatory changes.
When it launched an up to 250 million euros share buyback in
August 2011, its shares rose by as much as 12 percent.
As of Thursday's close, Ageas' shares have risen by almost a
quarter over the past six months.
The company said it would pay a dividend of 1 euro per share
to shareholders in September, having paid 1.20 euros per share
for 2012 in May.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and
David Holmes)