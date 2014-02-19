BRUSSELS Feb 19 Belgian insurer Ageas
on Wednesday posted a higher-than-expected insurance profit in
the fourth quarter, as strong growth in Asia partly offset a
sluggish performance in Britain.
The group, which in Britain sells car and home insurance for
British supermarket group Tesco, said it would pay a
dividend of 1.40 euros per share, up from the 1.20 it paid out
to its shareholders last year.
Net insurance profit fell 10 percent in the fourth quarter
to 157 million euros ($215.89 million), above the 150 million
expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)