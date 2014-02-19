* Q4 net insurance profit 157 mln euros vs 150 mln expected

* Loss on legacy assets 100 mln euros in Q4

* Proposes dividend of 1.40 euros vs 1.20 in 2013 (Adds details on units, legacy products)

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 Belgian insurer Ageas on Wednesday posted a higher-than-expected insurance profit in the fourth quarter, as strong growth in Asia partly offset a sluggish performance in Britain.

The group, which in Britain sells car and home insurance for British supermarket group Tesco, said its performance in the country was hit by tough competition especially for motor insurance.

In Asia, its life insurance business rose by 22 percent in the final quarter of the year, boosted by a larger sales network in China and Thailand.

Net insurance profit fell 10 percent in the fourth quarter to 157 million euros ($215.89 million), above the 150 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The group, formerly the insurance arm of lender Fortis which was broken up at the height of the financial crisis, said the loss on its legacy portfolio was 100 million euros in the final quarter of the year.

That pushed the overall net profit down to 57 million euros, a 75 percent slide from the fourth quarter of 2012.

Ageas said it would pay a dividend of 1.40 euros per share, up from the 1.20 it paid out to its shareholders last year. ($1 = 0.7272 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)