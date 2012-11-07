BRUSSELS Nov 7 Belgium-based insurer Ageas made more profit from its insurance business than expected, helped by its operations in Britain where it is building up its presence in car and house insurance.

The company, which sells insurance for the supermarket chain Tesco in Britain and is also Belgium's biggest insurer, said third-quarter profit from its insurance operations was 147.1 million euros ($188.31 million).

That beat 141 million euros expected on average by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

In Britain its insurance profit was 35 million euros, way above 24.7 million expected in the poll. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)