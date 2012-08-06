BRIEF-Amasten Holding signs a ten-year lease agreement in Falun
* SIGNED A TEN-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT FOR 3,791 SQUARE METERS IN FALUN
BRUSSELS Aug 6 Belgian insurance group Ageas on Monday posted better-than-expected first-half results for its insurance business, as it booked a strong performance in its British non-life business.
Insurance net profit in the first half of 2012 was 302.4 million euros ($373.16 million), above the 285 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Overall the group made a net profit of 304.7 million euros, buoyed by a one-off 400 million euro legal settlement from Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO.
The group confirmed its 2012 outlook for inflow levels to be higher than in 2011. ($1 = 0.8104 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)
* SIGNED A TEN-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT FOR 3,791 SQUARE METERS IN FALUN
By Chris Thomas June 7 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Malaysia, were up on Wednesday as investors priced in chances of a victory for the ruling party in Britain's parliamentary elections and a rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on course to increase her parliamentary majority in Thursday's election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Separately, a Reuters poll showed last week that Wall Street's top ba