BRIEF-Guangdong Shirongzhaoye to swing to profit in Q1 FY 2017
* Sees to swing to net profit at 6 million yuan to 10 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 34.7 million yuan year ago
BRUSSELS Aug 2 Belgian insurer Ageas made more profit than expected in the first half of the year due to a strong performance in its home insurance operations, it said on Friday, after earlier announcing a 200 million euros ($264.67 million) share buyback.
The company said its first-half net profit from insurance was 329 million euros, compared with 317 million euros expected in a Reuters consensus.
It added that it will propose a dividend of 1 euros per share to shareholders in September, after having paid 1.20 euros per share for 2012 in May. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
LONDON, April 3 Pan-European bourse Euronext said it will use a Dutch unit of the Intercontinental Exchange to process its derivatives transactions after the purchase of its current clearing house collapsed.
LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - As the European Central Bank embarks on scaling back its extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy, capital markets professionals are looking beyond the imminent €20bn monthly reduction in bond-buying to a new environment without stimulus.