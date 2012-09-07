BRUSSELS, Sept 7 Belgian insurance group Ageas
said on Friday it was in exclusive talks to buy the UK
non-life insurance business of France's Groupama, which has been
selling assets after taking a big hit on its Greek debt
holdings.
Ageas said the exclusive talks to buy the unit, which sells
products such as car and personal accident insurance, would need
to be wrapped up in about four weeks.
The sale would not include Groupama's UK broking operations,
Ageas said.
Groupama, which last month reported a first-half net loss of
87 million euros, has also been selling assets in Poland and
Spain to stabilise its balance sheet.
In June, its debt rating was cut to "junk" by Standard &
Poor's.
Ageas, the insurance operation business carved out from the
break-up of Dutch-Belgian financial group Fortis, had gross
written premiums of 1.1 billion euros for its British non-life
insurance business in the first-half.
Ageas mainly focuses on non-life insurance in Britain,
offering motor, household and travel insurance often in
cooperation with partners such as super market chain Tesco
.
The British market made up about 17 percent of the group's
net result in the first half of 2012.