HONG KONG Aug 30 Ageas has agreed to
sell its Hong Kong insurance unit to a China-based asset
manager JD Capital for HK$10.7 billion ($1.4 billion), the
Belgian insurer said in a statement on Sunday, exiting a
business it acquired eight years ago.
The deal underscores Chinese companies strong appetite to
grow through acquisitions even in the middle the country's
biggest stock market turmoil.
Beijing-based JD Capital is listed on the Chinese National
Equities Exchange and Quotations and was established in 2007. It
operates one of the largest private equity firms in China and
has offices across North America and Asia. It has invested in
more than 200 companies of which about 60 are either listed or
in the process of going public, according to the company
website.
"The decision to sell our business in Hong Kong follows a
strategic review of our Asian activities in which we concluded
that it is in the group's best interest to realign our strategy
towards the fast growing emerging markets of Asia," Bart De
Smet, CEO of Ageas said in a statement.
Ageas' sale marks the second exit of a foreign insurer from
Hong Kong in recent years, a market which is dominated by
Asia-focused insurer AIA Group Lt and Prudential plc
. In 2012, Dutch financial services firm ING
sold its Hong Kong business to businessman Richard Li's Pacific
Century Insurance, which was renamed as FWD.
Hong Kong is a developed life insurance market, with
insurance premium to GDP ratio of 11.7 percent, the
second-highest in Asia, according to Sigma Re. That means for
insurers with small market share, it is a real challenge to grow
bigger.
Ageas is the former insurance unit of bailed out and broken
up Belgian-Dutch group Fortis. It bought the insurance business
in 2007 from Li's Pacific Century Insurance for a total
consideration of HK$6.94 billion.
The company has more than 2,500 agents in Hong Kong, which
is the only Asian operation where the company had a 100 percent
control.
Ageas said it remains committed to Asia and will further
strengthen its business in the region by focusing on the six
growth markets of Malaysia, China, Thailand, India, the
Philippines and Vietnam.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2016.
Morgan Stanley advised Ageas while Citigroup
advised JD Capital, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
