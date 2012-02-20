* Q4 loss 44.5 mln eur vs 71.1 mln profit expected

* Took 99 mln eur impairment on Hong Kong ops

* Gross dividend maintained at 0.08 eur/share

* Shares flat (Adds CEO, analyst comments, shares)

By Ben Deighton

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 Belgium-based insurer Ageas swung to an unexpected loss in the fourth quarter as it wrote down part of its Hong Kong operation due to low interest rates, and took a further cut in the value of its bond holdings in crisis-hit Greece.

It cut the value of its operation in Hong Kong by 99 million euros ($130.31 million) in the quarter, as low interest rates in the region impact the valuation of its liabilities there, and took a hit of 124 million euros on its Greek exposure.

In the fourth quarter, it made a net loss of 44.5 million euros, compared with a profit of 71.1 million expected in a Reuters poll.

"Our results were severely impacted by impairment charges affecting both our life and non-life activities," Chief Executive Bart De Smet told an investor conference call.

"Overall though, our performance in non-life improved across all segments."

Stripping out the impairments, its insurance operation profit over the full year would have been 595 million euros, compared to 391 million in 2010, it said.

This was helped by a 70 percent increase in inflows from its operations in Britain, where it sells car and house insurance for the supermarket chain Tesco.

Overall, however, Ageas said insurance inflows decreased by 4 percent over 2011 as it faced fierce competition from banking products and state savings products in its life assurance business.

In its life assurance operations, inflows fell 13 percent over the year.

Its shares remained broadly flat, slipping by just under 1 percent as of 0949 GMT, as financial analysts said the underlying insurance operations remained encouraging.

"The underlying situation in both non-life and life is not bad," said Marc Debrouwer, an analyst at Petercam who has a "buy" recommendation.

The company, which is the insurance operations left over from the break up for Fortis in 2008, kept its gross dividend at 0.08 euros per share.

Fortis was carved up by the Dutch, Belgian and Luxembourg governments in October 2008 after an 11.2 billion euro cash injection failed to stem the slide of Fortis shares.

French bank BNP Paribas has now taken control of Fortis's Belgian banking arm Fortis Bank. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)