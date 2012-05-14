BRUSSELS May 14 Belgian-based insurer Ageas
forecast that inflows would improve this year as its
life assurance operations in China and Thailand helped its
first-quarter beat expectations.
Ageas, the insurance operations business left from the
break-up of Dutch-Belgian bancassurer Fortis, said on Monday its
net profit for its insurance division rose 15 percent in the
first quarter to 155 million euros ($200.63 million).
That was higher than the 129 million euros expected by three
banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.
In its life assurance division, inflows in Asia rose 22
percent due to a strong performance in China and Thailand.
Its overall net loss -- a complex figure that includes a
host of issues relating to Fortis, including the impact of the
revaluation of a call option on BNP Paribas shares --
was narrower than analysts had expected.
At 84 million euros it compared with the loss of 157 million
euros expected by six banks and brokerages in the poll.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)