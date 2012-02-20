BRUSSELS Feb 20 Belgium-based insurance group Ageas swung to a wider loss than expected in 2011 as its life insurance operations were hit by challenging market circumstances and increased competition, and due to impairments on its Greek bonds.

Ageas, which emerged from the break-up of Dutch-Belgian bancassurer group Fortis, said its net loss was 578 million euros ($760.82 million), compared with a loss of 463 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll.

The firm, which operates as AG Insurance in Belgium and sells insurance for the supermarket group Tesco in Britain, said it made a loss of 425 million euros in its life assurance operations, compared with a profit of 377 million euros in 2010.

It said its overall insurance result included a 627 million euros imparment related to Greece. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)