BRUSSELS Feb 20 Belgium-based insurance
group Ageas swung to a wider loss than expected in
2011 as its life insurance operations were hit by challenging
market circumstances and increased competition, and due to
impairments on its Greek bonds.
Ageas, which emerged from the break-up of Dutch-Belgian
bancassurer group Fortis, said its net loss was 578 million
euros ($760.82 million), compared with a loss of 463 million
euros expected on average in a Reuters poll.
The firm, which operates as AG Insurance in Belgium and
sells insurance for the supermarket group Tesco in
Britain, said it made a loss of 425 million euros in its life
assurance operations, compared with a profit of 377 million
euros in 2010.
It said its overall insurance result included a 627 million
euros imparment related to Greece.
($1 = 0.7597 euros)
