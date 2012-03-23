BRUSSELS, March 23 Belgium-based insurer Ageas
said trading in its shares will be suspended on Friday
while it waits for a court decision on the conversion of
securities issued in 2007.
The Brussels Commercial Court is due to decide whether to
validate a decision by holders of the securities that they
should not be converted into Ageas shares.
In 2010, a court decided that Ageas could go ahead and
convert the instruments, called mandatory convertible securities
(MCS), causing its bondholders to launch a follow-up bid to
block the conversion.
They independently held a meeting and decided that the
conversion should not go ahead, and then asked the court to
validate their decision, with judgment due on Friday, a company
spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)