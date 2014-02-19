BRUSSELS Feb 19 Belgian insurer Ageas expects an impact of 20 million euros in the first quarter of 2014 from the storms and floods which have swept parts of Britain in recent weeks, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We see an impact of something like 20 million euros in the UK, which is net, before reinsurance," CEO Bart De Smet told a conference call following the group's results, adding that recent storms in Belgium would have a 5 million euro impact.

Parts of southwest England have been under water for weeks after the country's wettest January in nearly 250 years, with more densely populated areas near London also hit. Specialists at PwC and Deloitte said insurers could face a bill of around 500 million pounds. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)