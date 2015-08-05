BRUSSELS Aug 5 Belgian insurance group Ageas on Wednesday said its second-quarter net profit was boosted by gains in Asia, though profits in Belgium and Britain fell.

Net insurance profit rose by 57 in the second quarter to 306 million euros ($332.4 million), boosted by a one off gain of 100 million euros in China. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu)