BRUSSELS Aug 6 Belgian insurance group Ageas beat second-quarter profit expectations due to a sharp rise in life income and announced a new 250 million euro ($334.1 million) share buy-back.

Ageas, the successor to bailed out and broken up Belgian-Dutch group Fortis, said on Wednesday that higher capital gains and increased inflows, especially in China and Luxembourg, had b boosted earnings of its life insurance business.

This more than offset its non-life insurance activities, which took a 24 million euro hit from a damaging June hailstorm in Belgium.

Net profit from insurance operations rose 14 percent to 195.2 million euros, well above the 159 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll, even when excluding a 23 million euro Belgian tax credit.

Ageas said its board had decided to start a new 250 million share buy-back programme running until July 21, 2015. The company completed a 200 million euro share buy-back programme in the past year.

It said this was possible despite it setting aside 130 million euros for possible compensation after a Dutch court ruled last week that Fortis had misled shareholders after its initial bailout in September 2008.

Ageas also said it had agreed to sell its life insurance activities in Britain, Ageas Protect to AIG for 181 million pounds ($305.2 million), allowing the company to focus on its non-life business, such as home and motor cover for supermarket group Tesco.

It also said on Wednesday that it and BNP Paribas Cardif had agreed to take full control of Italian non-life player UBI Assicurazioni from UBI Banca. ($1 = 0.7482 Euros) ($1 = 0.5930 British Pounds) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)