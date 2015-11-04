BRUSSELS Nov 4 Belgium's Ageas reported on Wednesday a worse-than-expected result from its insurance activities, as a drop in stock markets sharply reduced its income from its Asian life business.

For the group as a whole, net profit from insurance activities fell 54 percent in the third quarter to 109.3 million euros ($119.67 million), below the 158 million expected by a Reuters poll.

The drop was steepest for its Asian business, where quarterly profits declined by 83 percent compared to the same period last year.

Ageas had said earlier that because of falling stock markets in Asia and Europe in the third quarter, it would have to take a 62 million euro impairment on its investments. ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)