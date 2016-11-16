BRUSSELS Nov 16 Belgian insurance group Ageas SA on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter results for its core business, as its home market performed ahead of forecasts.

Net profit for the group's insurance business rose 79 percent in the third quarter to 195.7 million euros ($210.32 million), above the 185 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

This was mainly due to a strong performance in Belgium, where the non-life insurance business expanded its net result almost by half and takings from life insurance products also increased.

In Britain, where Ageas sells insurance for supermarket group Tesco, the net result was 23 percent lower than a year earlier, mainly because of a weaker pound. ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)