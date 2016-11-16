BRUSSELS Nov 16 Belgian insurance group Ageas
SA on Wednesday reported better-than-expected
third-quarter results for its core business, as its home market
performed ahead of forecasts.
Net profit for the group's insurance business rose 79
percent in the third quarter to 195.7 million euros ($210.32
million), above the 185 million euros expected in a Reuters poll
of four analysts.
This was mainly due to a strong performance in Belgium,
where the non-life insurance business expanded its net result
almost by half and takings from life insurance products also
increased.
In Britain, where Ageas sells insurance for supermarket
group Tesco, the net result was 23 percent lower than a
year earlier, mainly because of a weaker pound.
($1 = 0.9305 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)