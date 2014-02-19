BRUSSELS Feb 19 AGEAS SA :
* Fourth Quarter life net profit EUR 126 mln (Vs. EUR 137
million)
* Group inflows (at 100%) at eur 23.2 billion
* Proposes 2013 gross cash dividend of EUR1.40 per share, up 17
pct
* 2013 net insurance profit amounted to EUR654 million (vs. eur
624 million)
* General account net loss of eur 85 million (vs. a net profit
of eur 119 million)
* FY group net profit of eur 570 million down 23 pct, q4 at
EUR57 million
* Overall group combined ratio further improved to 98.6 pct
(vs. 99.1 pct)
* FY life net profit at eur 438 million (vs. eur 430 million),
mainly driven by Belgium
* FY non-life & other insurance net profit at EUR 217 million
(vs. eur 194 million)