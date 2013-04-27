BRUSSELS, April 27 Belgium-based insurer Ageas
plans to pay out an extraordinary dividend after Royal
Park Investments, the bad bank created during the financial
crisis, sold off its portfolio and following the sale of a call
option.
Ageas, which shares ownership of the bad bank with the
Belgian state, will receive 1.04 billion euros ($1.35 billion)
from the sale, it said in a statement.
It will also sell its call option on shares in BNP Paribas
to the Belgian government for 144 million euros, which
it will turn into a dividend of 1 euro per share.
($1 = 0.7676 euros)
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis)