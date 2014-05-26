BRUSSELS May 26 Belgian insurance company Ageas
said on Monday it had paid 122.5 million euros ($167
million) to acquire the non-life activities of its Portuguese
joint venture with Millenniumbcp.
Under the deal, Ageas bought the remaining 49 percent stakes
in Medis and Ocidental Seguros from the venture, Millenniumbcp
Ageas. Millenniumbcp will still distribute life and non-life
products of Millenniumbcp Ageas on an exclusive basis until the
end of 2029.
The joint venture partners have agreed to divide up excess
capital of 290 million euros in the form of dividends and
capital reduction, meaning the total operation would be cash
positive for Ageas.
Ageas said the transaction was in line with its stated
ambition to increase its presence in non-life activities and
would also help it realise a return on equity of 11 percent in
2015.
"Portugal is a market that we know well and is characterised
by still low penetration rates. With our track record of very
low combined ratios, we believe this market represents a
promising opportunity for our group," Ageas CEO Bart De Smet
said.
"MBCP will continue to be an important distribution partner
for our life and non-life activities. At the same time it
creates an opportunity to expand our distribution reach in
non-life beyond the current channels."
In 2013, the non-life activity reported gross inflows of 251
million euros, with private health insurer Medis the largest
activity. The non-life business reported a profit of 12 million
euros.
The deal involves a possible one-off price adjustment after
four years and is subject to regulatory approval.
($1 = 0.7336 Euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)