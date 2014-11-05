BRUSSELS Nov 5 Belgian insurance company Ageas firmly beat expectations for profit in the third quarter as both its life and non-life businesses fared well and Belgian and Chinese earnings were strong.

Ageas, the successor to bailed out and broken up Belgian-Dutch group Fortis, said on Wednesday that net profit from insurance operations rose 42 percent to 239 million euros ($299.75 million).

That was far above the 178 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Ageas, which announced a new 250 million share buy-back programme in August, said it also made a profit on its legacy portfolio linked to the break-up of Fortis of 12 million euros.

That pushed overall net profit up to 251 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7973 euro) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)