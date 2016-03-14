(Adds details)
BRUSSELS, March 14 Ageas, the insurer
left over after the collapse of the Dutch-Belgian financial
group Fortis, said on Monday it had agreed to settle all
outstanding Fortis legal claims for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3
billion).
The group said it had reached an agreement with Deminor,
Stichting FortisEffect, SICAF and VEB and was inviting other,
smaller claimants to join the settlement proceedings.
"This in our view is a positive outcome as the market is
implicitly pricing in more than 2 billion euros of litigation
costs," analysts at JP Morgan said in a note to clients.
Fortis, once one of Europe's largest banks, got into trouble
after paying a top-of-the-market 24 billion euros to buy the
Dutch operations of ABN AMRO just before the credit crunch
struck. The group was bailed out, and split up into a banking
arm which BNP Paribas took over and an insurer, Ageas.
Shareholder groups complained that Fortis had repeatedly
assured markets between 2007 and its collapse in 2008 that its
balance sheet was strong and that it would not be changing its
dividend policy. A series of court cases ensued, which Ageas has
now settled without admitting any wrongdoing.
The group said it could not yet predict how much each
shareholder would receive, as it depended on when the shares
were bought and how many people would make a claim.
Belgium's three major banks all suffered in the 2008-2009
financial crisis, with a series of state-led bailouts.
Financial group KBC drew a line under its turbulent
past at the end of last year by completing the repayment of 7
billion euros of state aid.
Franco-Belgian company Dexia, once the world's largest
lender to municipalities, has since been stripped of all its
activities. Its task is now to unwind the 230 billion euros
remaining on its balance sheet, propped up by state guarantees.
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, additional reporting by
Carolyn Cohn; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)