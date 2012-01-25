Belgian-based insurance group Ageas has completed its repurchase of 250 million euros ($324.34 million) worth of shares almost a month earlier than planned as it works to boost its share price.

In total it bought back just over 190 million shares, representing around 7 percent of its total outstanding shares.

Ageas, the insurance company left over from the break-up of Fortis in 2008, announced its plans to buy back shares in August, sending its shares up by as much as 12 percent.

Since then, its share price has risen by a further 10 percent. ($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)