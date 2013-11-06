BRUSSELS Nov 6 Belgian insurer Ageas
said the recent heavy storm which swept across northwestern
Europe in late October would impact its net result by about 10
million euros ($13.5 million)in the fourth quarter.
"We estimate that the impact in Q4 of the storms we have had
in Belgium and the UK will be about 5 million for each," CEO
Bart De Smet told a conference call on Wednesday.
Northern Europe was battered by hurricane strength winds
between October 27-29, with Britain, France, Belgium, the
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany bearing the brunt of the damage
to property caused mainly by falling trees.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)