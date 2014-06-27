June 27 Ageas SA

* Financial impact of these weather events on Ageas's Q2 net insurance result, based on current information, after reinsurance and net of tax, is estimated to be EUR 20 to 25 million

* Stormy weather in Belgium during weekend of 7 and 8 June 2014 caused a substantial amount of hailclaims in both household and motor insurances