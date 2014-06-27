BRIEF-Zuger Kantonalbank FY net profit at CHF 61.5 mln
* FY net profit of 61.5 million Swiss francs ($61.70 million)
June 27 Ageas SA
* Financial impact of these weather events on Ageas's Q2 net insurance result, based on current information, after reinsurance and net of tax, is estimated to be EUR 20 to 25 million
* Stormy weather in Belgium during weekend of 7 and 8 June 2014 caused a substantial amount of hailclaims in both household and motor insurances
DUBAI, Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group