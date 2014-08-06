Aug 6 Ageas Sa
* H1 life net profit at eur 285 million (versus. Eur 201
million), driven by Belgium and Asia
* Non-life & other insurance net profit at eur 55 million
(versus. Eur 128 million)
* H1 group net profit of eur 31 million (versus. Eur 472
million)
* H1 insurance net profit of eur 340 million (versus. Eur
329 million)
* Shareholders' equity per share at eur 41.11 (versus. Eur
37.65 at the end of 2013)
* Have also decided to appeal the recent court decision
relating to the fortiseffect litigation
* Although no damages have been established to date in
current proceedings, believe it would be prudent to constitute
provision of eur 130 million
