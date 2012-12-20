By Tan Ee Lyn
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 20 Scientists in Hong Kong appear
to have mapped out a formula that can delay the ageing process
in mice, a discovery they hope to replicate in people.
Their finding, published in the December issue of Cell
Metabolism, builds on their work in 2005 which shed light on
premature ageing, or progeria, a rare genetic disease that
affects one in four million babies.
Progeria is obvious in the appearance of a child before it
is a year old. Although their mental faculties are normal, they
stop growing, lose body fat and suffer from wrinkled skin and
hair loss. Like old people, they suffer stiff joints and a
buildup of plaque in arteries which can lead to heart disease
and stroke. Most die before they are 20 years old.
In that research, the team at the University of Hong Kong
found that a mutation in the Lamin A protein, which lines the
nucleus in human cells, disrupted the repair process in cells,
thus resulting in accelerated aging.
Conversely, in their latest work using both mice and
experiments in petri dishes, they found that normal and healthy
Lamin A binds to and activates the gene SIRT1, which experts
have long associated with longevity.
"We can develop drugs that mimic Lamin A or increase the
binding between Lamin A and SIRT1," Liu Baohua, research
assistant professor of biochemistry at the University of Hong
Kong, told a news conference on Thursday.
The team went further to see if the binding efficiency
between Lamin A and SIRTI would be boosted with resveratrol, a
compound found in the skin of red grapes and other fruits which
has been touted by some scientists and companies as a way to
slow aging or remain healthy as people get older.
Associate professor Zhou Zhongjun, who led the study, said
healthy mice fed with concentrated resveratrol fared
significantly better than healthy mice not given the compound.
"We actually delayed the onset of ageing and extended the
healthy lifespan," Zhou said of the mice.
Mice with progeria lived 30 percent longer when fed with
resveratrol compared with progerial mice not given the compound.
Asked if their study supported the notion that drinking red
wine delays ageing and reduces the risk of heart disease, Zhou
said the alcohol content in wine would cause harm before any
benefit could be derived.
"The amount of resveratrol in red wine is very low and it
may not be beneficial. But the alcohol will cause damage to the
body," Zhou said.
(Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Robert Birsel)