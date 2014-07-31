Johnson Controls posts 11 percent rise in profit
April 27 Multi-industry U.S. manufacturer Johnson Controls International Plc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its power solutions business.
-- Source link: (on.ft.com/1s6Bs5Q)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
April 27 Multi-industry U.S. manufacturer Johnson Controls International Plc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its power solutions business.
COLOMBO, April 27 Activists in the Maldives say tolerance for dissent is rapidly disappearing after a prominent blogger who denounced Islamist extremism and state corruption was killed on Sunday and the government cracks down on criticism.