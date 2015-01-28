Jan 28 Canadian fund manager AGF Management Ltd's quarterly profit jumped nearly 78 percent, mainly due to a fall in amortization expenses.

The company's net income from continuing operations rose to C$12.6 million ($10.2 million), or 14 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 30 from C$7.1 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.24) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)