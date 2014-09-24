(Adds details)
Sept 24 Canadian fund manager AGF Management Ltd
reported a 46.5 percent jump in quarterly profit,
helped by a fall in expenses.
The company's net income from continuing operations rose to
C$14.8 million ($13.4 million), or 17 Canadian cents per share,
in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from C$10.1 million, or 11
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 7 percent
to C$43.8 million.
Revenue fell less than a percent to C$116.9 million.
Assets under management rose marginally to C$37 billion from
C$36.4 billion, mainly due to a 15 percent fall in retail fund
redemptions.
Institutional assets under management slid 10 percent to
C$12.41 billion.
AGF, one of the nation's largest independent fund managers,
maintained its quarterly dividend of 27 Canadian cents per
share.
AGF's shares closed at C$11.52 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. They had fallen about 13 percent this year.
(1 US dollar = 1.1071 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in
Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)