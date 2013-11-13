(Adds details on currency, debt)
BRUSSELS Nov 13 Belgian graphics group
Agfa-Gevaert on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected
revenues and operating profit in the third quarter, as it sold
less analogue film for printing and X-ray applications were hit
by a strong euro.
The group, which sold its renowned photography business in
2004 and now makes equipment for printers and medical devices
such as X-ray machines, said its new digital systems such as
industrial ink jet printing and digital radiography performed
well.
Overall, revenues in its healthcare unit fell 7.7 percent
while its graphics business, the largest unit by revenues, saw a
12.5 percent decline. Excluding the currency impact this fall
would have been 2.5 and 8.8 percent respectively, Agfa said.
Recurring operating profit (REBIT) fell 10.3 percent in the
third quarter to 26 million euros ($34.94 million), below the
29.6 million expected in a Reuters poll of three analysts.
Agfa said its net financial debt fell to 261 million euros
from 291 million at the end of 2012.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek. Editing by Jane Merriman)