BRUSSELS Nov 13 Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected revenues and operating profit in the third quarter, as it sold less analogue film for printing and X-ray applications were hit by a strong euro.

The group, which sold its renowned photography business in 2004 and now makes equipment for printers and medical devices such as X-ray machines, said its new digital systems such as industrial ink jet printing and digital radiography performed well.

Overall, revenues in its healthcare unit fell 7.7 percent while its graphics business, the largest unit by revenues, saw a 12.5 percent decline. Excluding the currency impact this fall would have been 2.5 and 8.8 percent respectively, Agfa said.

Recurring operating profit (REBIT) fell 10.3 percent in the third quarter to 26 million euros ($34.94 million), below the 29.6 million expected in a Reuters poll of three analysts.

Agfa said its net financial debt fell to 261 million euros from 291 million at the end of 2012. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek. Editing by Jane Merriman)