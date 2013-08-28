BRUSSELS Aug 28 Belgian graphics group Agfa
posted a sharply improved net profit in the second
quarter, lifted by a one-off gain from closing a medical plan in
the United States as well as lower production costs.
The sharpest rise in profitability came at its specialty
products unit, where the group made better use of its production
capacity. But one-off events resulted in a windfall of 31
million euros.
Overall, Agfa made a net profit of 23 million euros ($30.8
million) in the second quarter, up from the 2 million in the
previous year.
The group said it also lowered its research and development
cost by 14.3 percent and made cuts in selling and administrative
expenses, leading to an improved operating profit.
The market for its high-end industrial inkjet printing
products was hit by weak economies and companies' reluctance to
make big investments, Agfa said.
Nevertheless Agfa expects this business, one of its growth
engines, to break even in the course of 2013.