BRUSSELS, March 6 Belgian industrial printers and medical imaging firm Agfa-Gevaert said on Wednesday its 2012 operating profit rose nearly 8 percent as cost savings and price hikes helped offset the impact of more expensive raw materials.

The company, a former camera film maker which has diversified into digital printing, is still heavily exposed to the price of silver as that is used to make the light sensitive parts of films.

Agfa, which now specialises in hospital imaging systems and top-end printers for publishers and newspapers, said its full-year recurring operating profit rose to 139 million euros ($181.1 million), compared with 129 million euros last time. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)