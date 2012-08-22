BRUSSELS Aug 22 Belgian industrial printer and
film maker Agfa Gevaert said it sees its profit margin
continuing to improve in the coming months helped by cost cuts
and price increases for film, after its second-quarter profit
met expectations.
"Our gross profit margin improved quarter-on-quarter, as
well as year-on-year," Chief Executive Christian Reinaudo said
in a statement on Wednesday. "We expect this positive trend to
continue in the months to come."
The company, which specialises in hospital imaging systems
and top-end printers for publishers and newspapers as well as
film, said its second-quarter recurring operating profit was 32
million euros ($39.94 million), in line with expectations.
($1 = 0.8013 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis)