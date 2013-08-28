BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for fenofibrate capsules
* Receives ANDA approval for fenofibrate capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Aug 28 Belgian graphics group Agfa posted a sharply improved net result in the second quarter, aided by lower production costs and a one-off gain from closing a medical plan in the United States.
The sharpest rise in profitability came at its specialty products unit, where the group made better use of its production capacity.
Overall, Agfa made a net profit of 23 million euros ($30.8 million) in the second quarter, sharply up from the 2 million in the previous year. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by John O'Donnell)
* Receives ANDA approval for fenofibrate capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its controlling unit will buy 26 medical equipments worth 66.2 million yuan from a Hebei-based medical equipment company